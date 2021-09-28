Nigerians mark Arbaeen as social call for Justice

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria marched for several kilometres along a major road to mark the Arbaeen which comes up forty days after the Ashura.

Arbaeen is a symbolic trek observed at the end of the forty days mourning period of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the prophet of Islam.

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria says the mourning has become a rallying social call for equity in the society.

Hundreds of members of the Islamic Movement marched for a long distance in the hot tropical sun wearing black and beating their chests as part of the mourning of Imam Hussein.

Arbaeen pilgrimage to Karbala in present day Iraq took place as far back as sixty-one after Hijra and members of the Islamic Movement still performed this annual ritual with zeal.

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria here said they have not had the opportunity of traveling to the city of Karbala for pilgrimage to the Imam Hussein holy shrine, but they have peacefully and successfully conducted this symbolic trek in fulfillment of this religious event.