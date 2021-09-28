International congress on ‘Arbaeen, Spirituality, Moral Vitrues’ held in Karbala

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: An International congress was held in Karbala under the title of “Arbaeen, Spirituality, Moral Vitrues”.

Several scholars from different countries, including Iran and Iraq, participated in the event.

The Congress was organized by the Cultural and Educational Committee of Arbaeen Headquarters of Iran.

Naser Soudani (a former Iranian lawmaker), Mohammad Hadi Homayoun (head of Islamic Studies Culture and Communication Department at Imam Sadiq University), and Tahereh Sadeghi (a seminary and university lecturer) were among those who addressed the congress.

Earlier, Hojat-ol-Islam Hamid Ahmadi, head of the Cultural and Educational Committee of Arbaeen Headquarters, had said that the committee had planned six congresses with focus on Arbaeen teachings and Islamic world issues during the Arbaeen ritual in Karbala. He added that scholars from Iran, Iraq, Netherlands, Denmark, and England, and senior clerics from Najaf, Karbala, and Qom seminary schools would participate in the events.