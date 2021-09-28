Nigerian police kill eight Shias at Arbaeen Procession

SHAFAQNA- About eight people have been killed in the Nigerian capital Abuja after police opened fire on a peaceful procession of Shia Muslims marking Arbaeen .

Tens of thousands of people were taking part in the annual commemoration when they were fired upon without provocation. Witnesses said that the Shia mourning ceremony became bloodshed when security agents fired live bullets to disperse the crowd around Gwarimpa gate near Galadimawa along Kubwa expressway, Abuja.

“A combined team of Nigerian police and army just shot at our members who had been marching peacefully for about three kilometres at the Gwarimpa gate. This is not the first time they will treat us like this,” Ibrahim Musa, the IMN’s spokesperson said.

Videos and images posted on social media and published by Nigerian news websites showed bodies lying on the ground and people running from what appeared to be clouds of tear gas.

Abdullahi Muhamed, an IMN member, said eight people were shot dead and two were taken away by the security forces.

“It was around 10:00 am that we started hearing gunshots along the road. The shooting lasted about 10 minutes,” a witness was reported as saying. “I can’t say how many people were killed but the corpses we have counted were eight. What I can tell you is that up to eight people were killed in the incident”, press TV mentioned.

Arbaeen and Ashura processions have taken place throughout Nigeria for 40 years but in recent times have faced brutal attacks as the government has cracked down on the Islamic Movement of Nigeria and its leadership which organises the marches.

Since 2016 there have been systematic attacks by police and hired thugs resulting in hundreds of fatalities and many properties belonging to supporters of the Islamic Movement being damaged or destroyed, according to Islamic Human Rights Commission.