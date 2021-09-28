Arbaeen of Imam Hussain’s martyrdom observed in Pakistan

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Arbaeen of Imam Hussain’s (AS) martyrdom was observed in different cities in Pakistan on Tuesday.

Processions were held in the country by the devotees to pay homage to Imam Hussain and his great sacrifice for the cause of truth, integrity and rectitude.

They were organized amidst tight security measures, the Daily Times reported.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day that followed the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), the third Shia Imam, and his 72-strong companions in the Battle of Karbala, in what is now southern Iraq, in 680 AD.

The battle featured an unjust fight between Imam Hussain (AS) and his army and the hugely outnumbered army of the Umayyad caliph of the time, Yazid I.

Pakistan is a Muslim-majority country in Asia. Most of its people are Sunni Muslims and Shia Muslims make up around 15 percent of the country’s population.