Statement of Astan Quds Abbasi about statistics of Arbaeen pilgrimage and number of pilgrims this year

SHAFAQNA- Astan Quds Abbasi (A.S) today (Tuesday) issued a statement about the statistics of Arbaeen pilgrimage and the number of Arbaeen pilgrims this year.

In its statement, the Astan said: This year, the holy city of Karbala, like more than thirteen centuries ago, welcomed guests and pilgrims of Sayyid al-Shuhada and his brother Hazrat Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (A.S) on Arbaeen 1443 AH. It was a great honor for the crew of the holy shrines to welcome the pilgrims and provide services to them.

The Astan added: “These services included various activities such as medical activities, services and mourning, as well as documenting the statistics and number of pilgrims who entered the city to participate in the Arbaeen ceremony.”

Astan Quds Abbasi added in the continuation of this statement: the number of pilgrims that the holy city of Karbala received from the 7th of Safar to the 30th of Safar, reached about 16 million 327 thousand and 542 pilgrims according to the electronic counting system.

This Astan reminded: Pilgrims entered this province from five main entrances, namely Baghdad-Karbala, Najaf-Karbala, Babylon-Karbala, Husseiniyya-Karbala (in two directions).

The statement also listed the number of Arbaeen pilgrims in the last six years based on the electronic counting system as:

1- (16,327,542) Sixteen million three hundred and twenty-seven thousand five hundred and forty-two pilgrims in the year 1443 AH.

2- (14,553,308) Fourteen million five hundred and fifty-three thousand three hundred and eight pilgrims in the year 1442 AH.

3- (15,229,955) Fifteen million two hundred and twenty-nine thousand nine hundred and fifty-five pilgrims in the year 1441 AH.

4- (15,322,949) Fifteen million three hundred and twenty-two thousand nine hundred and forty-nine pilgrims in the year 1440 AH.

5- (13,874,818) Thirteen million eight hundred and seventy four thousand eight hundred and eighteen pilgrims in the year 1439 AH.

6- (11,210,367) Eleven million two hundred and ten thousand three hundred and sixty seven pilgrims in the year 1438 AH.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English