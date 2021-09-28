Date :Tuesday, September 28th, 2021 | Time : 23:31 |ID: 232505 | Print

Iraqi Ministry of Interior: 17 million people participated in Arbaeen pilgrimage

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Interior Minister said today (Tuesday) in a joint press conference with the governor of Karbala that the number of Arbaeen Hussaini pilgrims reached 17 million.

“Othman al-Ghanimi” also said that the plan to provide security for the Arbaeen ceremony and that all service plans for the Arbaeen pilgrimage were successful.

Karbala Governor al-Khattabi also said that 99,000 employees from various institutions, organizations and ministries took part in the event.

Astan Quds Imam Hussain (A.S) also said today that the pilgrims have entered Karbala province from the routes of Baghdad; Najaf, Babylon and Hosseiniyah.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

