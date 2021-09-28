Official announcement of Hashd al-Atabat from Imam Hussain’s (A.S) holy shrine

SHAFAQNA- “Maytham al-Zaidi”, the commander of Al-Abbas Combat Brigade, officially announced the nomination of four brigades under the title “Hashd al-Atabat”.

Al-Zaidi from the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S) and in front of Hussaini pilgrims, whose number reached more than 16 million in Arbaeen this year, said: “This title is announced for the first time in the Arbaeen ceremony.”

He said: This title is a religious and legal mark; The legitimacy of this title is clear, but the legal dimension is that it has gained the consent, acceptance and support of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

The Hashd al-Atabat consists of four Iraqi military organizations, which are directly administratively and operationally affiliated with the General Command of the Armed Forces, but are financially and humanly affiliated with the Al-Hashd Al-Shabi Organization.

Imam Ali (A.S) Brigade, Hazrat Abbas (AS) Brigade, Ali Akbar (AS) Brigade and Ansar al-Marjieh Brigade form the Hashd al-Atabat.

