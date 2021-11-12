Photos: Wadi al-Salam Cemetery in Najaf Ashraf

SHAFAQNA- Wadi al-Salam is the name of a cemetery in the city of Najaf Ashraf in Iraq. It is a large and historic cemetery that has religious significance for Shias due to the existence of hadiths about its virtue.

Its fame is due to the traditions that consider this cemetery as the place of return of a number of prophets, imams, and believers.

Wadi al-Salam Cemetery, located in the north of Najaf and the holy shrine of Imam Ali (A.S), is the largest cemetery in the Middle East.

This cemetery houses the shrines of prophets such as Hazrat Hood (A.S), Hazrat Saleh (A.S), and the tombs of great Shia personalities.

Persian version

Read more from Shafaqna: