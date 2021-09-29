https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Ayat-Makarem.jpg 183 275 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-09-29 10:23:542021-09-29 10:23:54Is performing Qosl for Arbaeen Ziarat enough for Wudhu as well? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
Is performing Qosl for Arbaeen Ziarat enough for Wudhu as well? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem's answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered questions about performing Qosl for Arbaeen Ziarat.
Question: Is there a Qosl for Arbaeen Ziarat? If there is, will it be enough for Wudhu as well?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Can perform Qosl with the intention (Niyyah) of Ziarat of Imam Hussain (AS) which will also suffice for Wudhu.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
