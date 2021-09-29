Date :Wednesday, September 29th, 2021 | Time : 10:23 |ID: 232543 | Print

Is performing Qosl for Arbaeen Ziarat enough for Wudhu as well? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered questions about performing Qosl for Arbaeen Ziarat.

Question: Is there a Qosl for Arbaeen Ziarat? If there is, will it be enough for Wudhu as well?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Can perform Qosl with the intention (Niyyah) of Ziarat of Imam Hussain (AS) which will also suffice for Wudhu.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

