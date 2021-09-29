Afghanistan: Taliban gives Daikundi residents three days to leave their homes

SHAFAQNA– In recent weeks, videos have surfaced online showing residents of several villages in Daikundi province being forced to flee their homes.

The local Taliban administration in the province has reportedly given residents of the villages of Kharkak and Shaghuljeh in Pato three days to leave their homes. The source adds that about two hundred families live in these two villages.

More than 700 families across the province have reportedly been forced to flee their homes by the Taliban and taken refuge in remote and nearby provinces. Recently, the issue of forced migration by the Taliban has provoked much criticism inside and outside Afghanistan, with some social media users calling it an “ethnic and religious purge” in the province where Hazara Shias live.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English