Can taking part in mourning ceremonies be an excuse for delay in performing Salaat? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about delaying to perform Salaat/Salaah because of taking part in mourning ceremonies for Ahlul Bayt (AS).

Question: If some Wajib deeds are neglected because of taking part in mourning ceremonies for example Fajr Salaat becomes Qadha; is it better not to take part in these gatherings from now on, or staying away causes separation from Ahlul Bayt (AS)?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: It is clear that Wajib Salaat has priority over taking part in mourning ceremonies for Ahlul Bayt (AS), and it is not allowed to abandon Salaat because of taking part in these gatherings; but participating in mourning ceremonies in a way that does not interfere with (Wajib) Salaat is of emphasised recommendations (Mostahabbat).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA