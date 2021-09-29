EU Examines Saudi’s Human Rights Violations

SHAFAQNA – The European Union called on the Saudi regime to respect human rights, in a dialogue that is the first of its kind between the two parties on the appalling violations committed by the regime against the Saudi people.

The European Parliament’s Head of Human Rights Department, Louisa Rager, announced the start of a dialogue with the Saudi Arabia on human rights, following a session in Parliament to discuss the draft report on human rights and democracy for 2021.

“I just got out of an important meeting on Saudi Arabia. It is a very important dialogue and it is taking place for the first time,” Rager said, adding, “I can say that in this way we will continue the dialogue with partner countries on human rights.” MEP Maria Rodriguez called for the need to develop concrete tools to support democracies in the world, and to be more coherent and consistent on human rights.

It is noteworthy that Saudi prisons are filled with hundreds of scholars, thinkers and businessmen who oppose the tyranny of Crown Prince and who are subjected to the worst types of psychological and physical torture, including women detainees, at the hands of the security services of the Saudi regime.

Source: Almasirah