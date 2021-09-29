The Grand Ayatollah Sistani calls on Iraqis to take part in elections

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority of Shia Muslims, made important remarks about the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections.

In response to an Istifta, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani called on the Iraqi people to participate widely in the upcoming elections. The following is the text of a statement issued by the Supreme Religious Authority in response to a collective question from Iraqi citizens:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani

Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh

The Iraqi parliamentary elections are approaching, and many citizens are asking about the opinion of the Supreme Religious Authority on participating in these elections, and what approach does he consider expedient in this regard?

A group of citizens

The text of the statement of the Supreme Religious Authority of Shia Muslims is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful The Supreme Religious Authority invites everyone to participate consciously and responsibly in the upcoming elections, and although this is not without its shortcomings, it is the safest way for the country to move towards a future that is hoped to be better than the past and through it the danger of falling into the abyss of chaos and political stalemate is avoided. Our respectable voters should learn from past experiences and know the value of their votes and their important role in shaping the future of the country, and use this important opportunity to make a real change in the administration of the country and remove corrupt and incompetent hands from its key positions. And this is possible with the solidarity of informed people, active participation and best choices, otherwise the failures of the previous parliaments and the resulting governments will be repeated, and then there is no time for regret. Today, the Supreme Religious Authority also confirms what he stated before the last election, stating that he does not support any candidate or electoral list, and all this depends on the opinion of the voters. But at the same time, he urges them to carefully examine the candidates in the constituencies and to select only the right people from them who insist on the sovereignty of Iraq, its security and prosperity and be faithful to its core values ​​and supreme interests, and beware of selecting incompetent, corrupt people or parties who do not believe in the fixed principles of the Iraqi people or who work outside the framework of the constitution, because this is a great danger for the future of the country. The Supreme Religious Authority also emphasizes that the election officials should take action in order to hold it in a safe environment, away from the side effects of money, illegal weapons and foreign interference, and to monitor its transparency and protect the votes of the voters, because they are responsible for safeguarding these votes. Allah Wali Al-Tawfiq 21 Safar 1433 AH 29 September 2021 AD

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English