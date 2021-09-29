Date :Wednesday, September 29th, 2021 | Time : 18:07 |ID: 232615 | Print

Omani Mufti urges Islamic Ummah to defend Indian muslims

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Oman’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Ahmed Bin Hamad Al-Khalili has called on the Islamic Ummah to unite and defend Muslims in India.

 

Blatant aggressions against Muslim citizens at the hands of government-supported extremist groups awaken any human conscience, Al-Khalili wrote in his official Twitter account in Arabic.

“Therefore, I appeal – in the name of humanity – to all peace-loving countries to intervene to stop this aggression, and I also appeal to the Islamic Ummah as a whole to stand united in this matter,” he added.

India’s ruling Hindu nationalist BJP party has been conducting a long-running campaign against Muslims in Assam, who make up one-third of the population of the northeastern state.

In 2018, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi stripped millions of Muslims in Assam of Indian citizenship, claiming that they were illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Forced evictions in the state began on 20 September. Eight hundred families have been forced from their homes on the grounds they were “illegally constructed”.

Footage of a government photographer beating and stomping on a man after he was shot by the police during evictions has gone viral.

You might also like
Why Indian Muslims are silent in the face of BJP’s aggressive Hindutva?
"The Unity of Islamic Ummah" Conference held at Islamic Center of England + Photos
Indian Muslims are upset about bans on prayers in Taj Mahal
Iran, Iraq discuss issues of upcoming Hajj via videoconference
Ayatollah Khamenei's message to Hajj congregation: Hajj is a great opportunity to combat the ploy of 'the…
HR Body Urges World To Defend Indian Muslims’ Honor
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *