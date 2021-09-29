Omani Mufti urges Islamic Ummah to defend Indian muslims

Blatant aggressions against Muslim citizens at the hands of government-supported extremist groups awaken any human conscience, Al-Khalili wrote in his official Twitter account in Arabic.

“Therefore, I appeal – in the name of humanity – to all peace-loving countries to intervene to stop this aggression, and I also appeal to the Islamic Ummah as a whole to stand united in this matter,” he added.

India’s ruling Hindu nationalist BJP party has been conducting a long-running campaign against Muslims in Assam, who make up one-third of the population of the northeastern state.

In 2018, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi stripped millions of Muslims in Assam of Indian citizenship, claiming that they were illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

Forced evictions in the state began on 20 September. Eight hundred families have been forced from their homes on the grounds they were “illegally constructed”.

Footage of a government photographer beating and stomping on a man after he was shot by the police during evictions has gone viral.