Photos: Arbaeen photo exhibition in “Brasilia”

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: With the help of a group of followers of Ahl al-Bayt (AS), the Arbaeen photo exhibition was held in “Brasilia”, the capital of Brazil. This exhibition was held with the aim of getting to know the Brazilian people with Arbaeen.

