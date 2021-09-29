Barham Salih & Mustafa Al-Kazemi praise Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s instructions on elections

SHAFAQNA– The Iraqi President and Prime Minister praised Ayatollah Sistani’s instructions regarding the upcoming parliamentary elections and calling on the people to take part in it.

Iraqi President Barham Salih stressed today (Wednesday) that the instructions of the Supreme Religious Authority, the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani, in his statement on the elections, reflect a patriotic stance to protect the homeland and the victory of the citizens.

On his official Twitter account, Barham Salih wrote: Instructions issued by the Supreme Religious Authority, Seyyed Ali Sistani, on elections are national positions and in special circumstances, to protect the homeland and victory for the citizens, emphasizing the need to ensure the free will of Iraqis and broad participation in order to fixing hidden problems in the system of governance and moving towards the desired reform.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi also reacted Wednesday to the issuance of a statement by the country’s supreme authority on the election, stressing the commitment of government institutions to safeguard the election process.

Kazemi wrote in a tweet on his Twitter account: “We have received with great responsibility the statement of the Supreme Religious Authority, the Grand Ayatollah Sistani, on the election with its high national and humanitarian consequences.”

Kazemi stressed the commitment of government institutions to protect the election process, and urged candidates to abide by the rules and regulations, and for voters to participate broadly and make good choices.

Ayatollah Sistani’s office issued a statement today in response to an Istifta on the Iraqi elections, calling on the public to participate consciously and responsibly in the upcoming Iraqi elections to reform everything.

