What are the best actions that the believer can do before departing from this world?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: O’ the servants of God, now do good deeds, before the ropes of death become hard on your necks. And while your souls are free to gain accomplishment, and the bodies are at ease, and you are in positions where you can solve each other’s problems; and you have the opportunity to decide and repent and return from sins. Act before you get caught in hardship of horror, fear, and destruction [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 83.