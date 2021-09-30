IHRC condemns Nigerian forces’ violent attack on Arbaeen procession

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The London-based Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) denounced an unprovoked and wanton attack by Nigerian police against a Shia religious procession in the African country’s capital. Eight people are now confirmed dead and many more injured after the attack by police on the peaceful Arbaeen procession in Abuja, according to an IHRC statement.

Police opened fire at the crowd as they were dispersing at the end of the annual commemoration by Shia Muslims to mark the 40th day of Ashura. Eyewitness reports said police flogged, stabbed and teargassed the participants. IHRC is in possession of graphic photographs and video footage showing casualties and police brutally beating civilians. Approximately 60 people were arrested, most of them women.

Arbaeen and Ashura processions have taken place throughout Nigeria for 40 years but in recent times have faced brutal attacks as the government has cracked down on the Islamic Movement of Nigeria and its leadership which organizes the marches.

Since 2016 there have been systematic attacks by police and hired thugs resulting in hundreds of fatalities and many properties belonging to supporters of the Islamic Movement being damaged or destroyed.

The Islamic Movement’s Leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, and his wife were recently released after being illegally detained for five years by Nigerian authorities as part of a witch hunt against the movement which has cost well over a thousand lives.