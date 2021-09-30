Date :Thursday, September 30th, 2021 | Time : 16:59 |ID: 232702 | Print

IHRC condemns Nigerian forces’ violent attack on Arbaeen procession

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The London-based Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) denounced an unprovoked and wanton attack by Nigerian police against a Shia religious procession in the African country’s capital. Eight people are now confirmed dead and many more injured after the attack by police on the peaceful Arbaeen procession in Abuja, according to an IHRC statement.

Police opened fire at the crowd as they were dispersing at the end of the annual commemoration by Shia Muslims to mark the 40th day of Ashura. Eyewitness reports said police flogged, stabbed and teargassed the participants. IHRC is in possession of graphic photographs and video footage showing casualties and police brutally beating civilians. Approximately 60 people were arrested, most of them women.

Arbaeen and Ashura processions have taken place throughout Nigeria for 40 years but in recent times have faced brutal attacks as the government has cracked down on the Islamic Movement of Nigeria and its leadership which organizes the marches.

Since 2016 there have been systematic attacks by police and hired thugs resulting in hundreds of fatalities and many properties belonging to supporters of the Islamic Movement being damaged or destroyed.

The Islamic Movement’s Leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, and his wife were recently released after being illegally detained for five years by Nigerian authorities as part of a witch hunt against the movement which has cost well over a thousand lives.

You might also like
Nigeria Court Acquits 87 Followers of Sheikh Zakzaky
UK: IHRC asks parliamentary watchdog to investigate hate-preaching Tory MP
Nigeria: Sheikh Zakzaky Trial Adjourns Due to His Critical Health Conditions
Al Quds Day 2018: Thousands rally through London in support of Palestine + Photos
UK: Genocide Memorial Day 2020 to Focus on Genocide Through Sanctions
Grave concerns for Nigeria after Zaria massacre
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *