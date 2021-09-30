Date :Thursday, September 30th, 2021 | Time : 19:30 |ID: 232710 | Print

Saudi Arabia:Pilgrims above age of 70 will be allowed to perform Umrah

SHAFAQNA- Pilgrims in Saudi Arabia over the age of 70, those in the age group of 12 to 18 years, who have taken two doses of the Covid vaccine are now allowed to perform Umrah .

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said the domestic age groups of people allowed to perform Umrah rituals are now expanded to include 12-18 years and over 70s, provided that they are inoculated with two vaccine doses, Okaz reported.

The Ministry also announced that 100,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily to perform Umrah from tomorrow (Friday), according to state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA). The ministry also increased the daily capacity of worshippers to 60,000 for prayers at the Grand Mosque. Pilgrims and worshippers will have to continue to abide by precautionary measures, according to GulfNews.

 

 

