Date :Thursday, September 30th, 2021 | Time : 21:06 |ID: 232714 | Print

Imam Musa Sadr’s wife passes away

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The wife of Imam Musa Sadr passed away today, Thursday.

In an interview with ISNA, relatives of Imam Musa Sadr’s family announced that Parvin Khalili, who are in Lebanon, has passed away
today.

Lebanese media have reported the death of Mrs. Parvin Khalili, the wife of Imam Musa Sadr.

Imam Musa Sadr, the leader of the Lebanese Shia Muslims and the founder of the Supreme Islamic Assembly of Lebanon, has been in Libya since September 1978.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
The Unveiling ceremony for translations of Book on Arbaeen Pilgrimage to be held in Tehran
Largest gathering of Muslims in US happening in Rosemont
Shia Lebanon , nun, vaccination Lebanon: A nun vaccinating by a Shia nurse+Photo
Thousands marked 41st anniversary of Imam Musa Sadr disappearance in Lebanon+ Video
Iran to close cases of Jordanian nationals
Thousands gather at largest 54Th ISNA convention of US Muslims in Rosemont
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *