Imam Musa Sadr’s wife passes away

SHAFAQNA- The wife of Imam Musa Sadr passed away today, Thursday.

In an interview with ISNA, relatives of Imam Musa Sadr’s family announced that Parvin Khalili, who are in Lebanon, has passed away

today.

Lebanese media have reported the death of Mrs. Parvin Khalili, the wife of Imam Musa Sadr.

Imam Musa Sadr, the leader of the Lebanese Shia Muslims and the founder of the Supreme Islamic Assembly of Lebanon, has been in Libya since September 1978.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English