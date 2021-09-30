Saudi Arabia issues Umrah permits for people over 70 years

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah issued new instructions on the performance of Umrah for persons over 70 years of age.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said that aspiring pilgrims above the age of 70 years within Saudi Arabia will be allowed to perform Umrah on condition that they have received both doses of the vaccine against COVID-19.

elderly pilgrims who are fully immunized can book for appointments to obtain the permit through the Eatmarna and Tawakkalna applications.

the ministry allowed issuing of Umrah permits only to domestic pilgrims between the ages of 18 and 70 years and over 70s, provided that they are inoculated with two vaccine doses.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.