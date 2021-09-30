Iraqi PM directly oversees election security

SHAFAQNA- Mustafa al-Kazemi says he will personally oversee the security of the October elections.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi confirmed today (Thursday) that his government has fulfilled its commitments to hold upcoming elections.

“The stance of the Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani, the Supreme Religious Authority of Iraq in supporting participation in the elections, is a great motivation for the success of the election process, and we thank him for his historic role in protecting the country,” al-Kazemi said in a speech at the cabinet meeting.

He added: “We emphasize that the government has fulfilled its commitment to the elections and we have done all we can to support the Election Commission, which has hosted it several times, and we have met all its requirements.”

The Iraqi Prime Minister stressed: “I will personally monitor the security of the October elections and we will not allow any violations to affect the conduct of the elections and their results.”

Mustafa al-Kazemi also announced the formation of committees to monitor the abuse of candidates and parties and said: “Any case of abuse will be referred to the judiciary and the election commission.”

Iraq will hold early parliamentary elections on October 10.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English