First commercial flight between Bahrain and occupied Palestine, crossing Saudi airspace

SHAFAQNA- An airliner of Bahrain’s Gulf Air flew through Saudi airspace to occupied Palestine, the website of Flight Radar 24, which tracks the location of aircraft around the world, reported.

Flight GFA972 is the first business trip from Bahrain to Occupied Palestine.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid arrived in Bahrain today (Thursday). During the visit, the Israeli embassy in Bahrain will be inaugurated and talks will take place between Lapid and his Bahraini counterpart.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English