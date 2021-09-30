Lebanon tries to get help from IMF

SHAFAQNA- In a meeting with the board of Lazard Finance and Banking Company, the Lebanese president called for the company to continue consultations with the International Monetary Fund to provide assistance to Lebanon.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun today (Thursday) called on the US financial and banking company Lazard to continue its advisory role in preparing for negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

The Lebanese presidency said Aoun met with a delegation from Lazard Company and asked them to complete an advisory mission by the Lebanese government to prepare for negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

During the meeting, Aoun stressed the need to review the economic recovery plan prepared by the previous government as a result of the changes made to the numbers more than a year ago and the integration of these numbers, so that Lebanon’s position would remain strong during the talks.

It is noteworthy that Lazard’s previous Lebanese government helped Prime Minister Hassan Diab create a bailout plan that estimated $ 90 billion in financial losses. But the plan was scrapped due to bank protests as well as opposition from the Lebanese central bank and the ruling political elite.

Reaching an agreement on losses is the first step towards an agreement with the International Monetary Fund to confirm the figures in the previous government’s program.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English