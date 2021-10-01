Bahrain: Israeli regime inaugurated its embassy in Manama

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli regime announced the official opening of its embassy in the Bahraini capital Manama on Thursday night.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif Al-Zayani inaugurated the Israeli Embassy in Manama on Thursday. Lapid claimed at the opening of the embassy: “Israel is taking an important and historic step in the Persian Gulf region today.” Al-Zayani also said: “The opening of the Israeli embassy is a clear message to everyone and shows our determination and seriousness and shows that our work is not over yet.”

According to Israeli media reports, the regime’s embassy is located on the 29th floor of the Bahrain World Trade Center. Also, according to reports, the first ambassador of the Zionist regime in Manama is called “Eitan Na’eh”. Lapid traveled to Bahrain on Thursday to inaugurate the Israeli Embassy in Manama. Lapid also traveled to Abu Dhabi last July; he officially opened the Israeli embassy in the United Arab Emirates.

A compromise agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain with the Zionist regime was officially signed on Tuesday evening (September 16, 2020) in the presence of former US President Donald Trump, and the two small Arab countries on the Persian Gulf have revealed and formalized their long-standing secret relationship with the Zionists.

The opening of the Israeli Embassy in Manama has drawn strong protests from Palestinian groups. In this regard, Mahmoud Al-Zahar, a member of the Hamas political bureau, strongly criticized Lapid’s trip to Bahrain, saying that the trip could be summed up in one word, which is treason.

