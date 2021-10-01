What the Shia Hadith says about the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)?

SHAFAQNA- In order to understand the Prophet (PBUH) on the basis of the Shia Hadith (narration), we should review the important collections to discover how the Prophet describes himself and his mission, and how the other infallibles describe him and his mission. In one of the most famous Hadiths, the Prophet describes his mission as follows: “Verily, I have been commissioned to complete the perfection of morals.”

” Another Hadith frequently mentioned in the books of the Shia is: “I am the city of wisdom, and ‘Ali is its gate.” One should recall that wisdom is one of the four cardinal virtues of Aristotle; so, it is natural that one who is commissioned to complete the perfection of morals should be the city of wisdom.

In addition to the words of wisdom that can be found in the hadith literature, the moral advice, spiritual insight, and legal rulings, there are several outstanding events in the life of the Prophet (PBUH) reported in this literature that should be mentioned. For example, there is the final victory over the pagans in Mecca, when the Prophet (PBUH) forgave his sworn enemies, or the event of Ghadir, when the Prophet (PBUH) took the hand of Ali (A.S) and told the assembled crowd that whoever accepted his (Muhammad’s) guardianship should accept Ali’s, to mention just two of many fateful events. Another event that is of particular importance is the Mi’raj or “Night Journey”,

In a number of places, Imam Ali (A.S) explains how the people had gone astray and were guided by the Prophet (PBUH), such as the following: “Allah sent the Prophet at a time when the people were going astray in perplexity and were moving here and there in mischief. Desires had deflected them and self-conceit had swerved them. Extreme ignorance had made them foolish. They were confounded by the unsteadiness of matters and the evils of ignorance. Then the Prophet – blessing of Allah (SWT) be upon him and his descendants – did his best in giving them sincere advice, himself trod on the right path and called (them) towards wisdom and good counsel”.

Later Imam Ali (A.S) extols the virtues of the Prophet (PBUH) as follows: “His station is the best of all stations and his origin the noblest of all origins in the mines of honor and the cradles of safety. Hearts of virtuous persons have been inclined towards him and the reins of eyes have been turned towards him. Through him Allah (SWT) buried mutual rancor and put off the flames of revolt. Through him gave them affection like brothers and separated those who were together (through unbelief). Through him gave honor to the low and degraded honor (of unbelief). His speaking is clear and his silence is (indicative) like a tongue”.

Imam Ali (A.S) prays for the Prophet (PBUH) as follows: “The Prophet (PBUH) lighted flames for the seeker and put bright signs for the impeded. (So) he is Thy trustworthy trustee, Thy witness on the Day of Judgment, Thy deputy as a blessing and Thy messenger of truth as mercy. May Allah (SWT) distribute to him a share from Thy Justice and award him multiples of good by Thy bounty. May Allah (SWT) heighten his construction over the constructions of others, honor him when he comes to Thee, dignify his position before Thee, give him honorable position, and award him glory and distinction, and bring us out (on the Day of Judgment) among his party, neither ashamed, nor repentant, nor deviators, nor pledge-breakers, nor strayers, nor misleaders, nor those seduced”.

In the following narration, Imam Ali (A.S) compares the Prophet (PBUH) to a “roaming physician,” that is, one who brings the cure where it is needed instead of waiting for patients to come to him. The Prophet (PBUH) was like a roaming physician who has set ready his ointments and heated his instruments. He uses them wherever the need arises for curing blind hearts, deaf ears, and dumb tongues. “He followed with his medicines the spots of negligence and places of perplexity”. Imam Ali (A.S) cites the humility and other virtues of the Prophet (PBUH) as he commands the people to follow him: “You should follow your Prophet (PBUH), the pure, the chaste, may Allah (SWT) bless him and his descendants. In him is the example for the follower, and solace for the seeker of consolation. The most beloved person before Allah (SWT) is he who follows God’s Prophet (PBUH) and who treads in his footsteps. He took the least (share) from this world and did not take a full glance at it.

“The Prophet (PBUH) manifested whatever he was commanded and conveyed the messages of his Lord. Consequently, Allah (SWT) repaired through him the cracks, joined through him the slits and created (through him) affection among kin although they bore intense enmity in (their) chests and deep-seated rancor in (their) hearts”. The picture that emerges from the Shiite narrations, such as those found in the Nahjul-Balaghah and elsewhere, is that of divine guide destined from eternity to show humanity its potential. The honor and virtue of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is so great as to justify the entire creation. There are also numerous narrations according to which the Prophet (PBUH) and Ali (A.S) were both created out of a single divine light prior to the creation of the world. Such narrations should not be dismissed as mere mythology, for they play an important role in shaping the Shia understanding of the role and character of the Prophet (PBUH), and of divine guidance generally.

Sources: The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from the Shia Perspective, Muhammad Legenhausen