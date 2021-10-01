Can spiritual and ethical accomplishment happen in any condition?

SHAFAQNA – In societies where perhaps there are more corruptions, there maybe also more bases for ethical and spiritual accomplishment of the human being. Make no mistake! Because the ethical and spiritual accomplishment occurs as a result of resisting against the opposing currents; if it is supposed that the movement of the society is always to be toward reform like a river that is flowing and as long as a person drops himself in it, and just stays on the water like a dead body, the water (the current) will take him away. This is not clever, it is clever when the human being can swim against the current; meaning his accomplishment happens in that situation [1].

[1] Nabarde Haqq va Batel, Shahid Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 80.