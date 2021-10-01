What is Imam Ali’s (AS) instruction for interacting with people?

SHAFAQNA – Regarding how to interact with people, the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) advised his son by saying: O’ my son, understand my advice and consider yourself as a measuring scale between others and you. Therefore, whatever you like for yourself, like it also for others, and whatever you do not like for yourself, do not like for others. Do not oppress others, as you do not like to be oppressed; be kind as you like others to be kind to you; and whatever you consider ugly for others, do the same for yourself.

And do not approve anything for others which you do not approve for yourself. Do not talk about things you have no knowledge of; rather do not talk about everything you know, and do not talk about things which you do not like others to talk about you [1]. In a Hadith (narration) Imam Ali (AS) said: To discipline yourself, it is enough to avoid whatever you consider bad from others. Your believing brother has the same right on you that you have on him [2].

