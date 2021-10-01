Canadian pilgrim says she saw Humanity at its greatest in Arbaeen (video)

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A Canadian pilgrim who has travelled to Iraq for the first time for Arbaeen ritual says she has felt an overwhelming amount of love there. “From the time in Najaf to the walk to Karbala I have seen humanity at its greatest,” she said in an interview, adding, “I’ve never seen people who have been so loving and so giving that it’s been so overwhelming amount of love that we felt here.” Here is her interview: