Cases of coronavirus are rising in Syria

SHAFAQNA- The outbreak of the coronavirus in Syria has been reported to be extremely serious in recent weeks.

The situation in some parts of Syria, including Idlib, has reached alarming levels in terms of Corona. In Idlib, parts of which are controlled by insurgents, thousands of people are infected with the coronavirus every day.

Hospitals in Idlib and some other areas in northern Syria are no longer able to accept patients, because after more than a decade of civil war, much of the health care infrastructure has been destroyed.

More than a thousand people have died in the northwestern Syria since last month, and the outbreak appears to be getting worse by the day.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Ministry of Health said that hospitals and medical centers in the two major cities of Damascus and Latakia do not have the capacity to accept new patients.

