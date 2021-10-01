SHAFAQNA- Suicide rate among US troops increased by 15% in 2020 , according to a report released by the Pentagon on Thursday .

A total of 384 active-duty service members, 77 reservists and 119 National Guard men and women took their own lives, according to the Defense Department’s Annual Suicide Report, totaling 580 service members. That figure was up from 504 in 2019 and 543 in 2018.

As seen in previous DoD reports on suicide, military personnel at risk are largely young — under 30 — white, enlisted and male. Between 64% and 80% of suicides were carried out by firearms, 87% of which were privately owned, Military.com reported.