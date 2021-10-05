Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) traditions for peace

SHAFAQNA- From the beginning of human history until the contemporary modern world, peace has remained one of the basic requirements and goals of human beings. The Prophet of Islam Muhammad (PBUH) set a number of traditions for peaceful resolution of conflict.

The strategies adopted by him to settle disputes and conflict were so scientific and effective that they can be used to maintain peace and prepare the world to face the challenges, even in the modern world.

Hilful Fudul

The Hilful Fudul was perhaps the first attempt of the prophet of Islam to resolve the conflict by peaceful means.

Near Mecca there is a place known as Ukaz where an annual fair was held during the month of Dhul-Qa’dah when bloodshed and fighting were prohibited. Once a war broke out between the tribes of Quraysh, Banu Kinanah and the Qais ‘Aylan. This bloody war continued for ten years (580 to 590 AD). Many precious lives were lost during the war; uncertainty and insecurity prevailed in society. These circumstances forced peace loving people to take some action. Therefore, a committee for peace called Hiful Fuzul was formed and an oath for peace was taken among the conflicting tribes. The Prophet of Islam Muhammad (PBUH) participated actively in this peace agreement. He had been present at the house of Ibn Zadan at the time of agreement.

No doubt this oath played a remarkable role in maintaining peace and put a stop to bloody wars. Thus, one can say that through Hiful Fudul a third party alliance was established and acted as a mediator between the conflicting Arab tribes.

Incident of Erection of Hajar al-Aswad

Even before he was bestowed with prophethood, Muhammad (PBUH) had displayed the quality of a good arbitrator while settling the dispute that had arisen on the issue of erection of the holy Black Stone (Hajar al-Aswad).

He resolved the bloody conflict at the age of 35. The problem emerged on the reconstruction of Kaaba. When rebuilding of Kaaba became necessary due to flooding, the construction works were equally divided between Arab tribes.

However, at the time of erection of the Black Stone (Hajar al-Aswad), a disagreement emerged because every chief of tribe wanted to enjoy the honour of erection of the holy Stone in its place. When the issue became so serious that chances of bloody clash increased and no tribe was ready to sacrifice for peace, and their attitudes became more violent instead. The situation became so serious that the construction work was supended for a few days.

At last a decision was made, based on the advice of Abu Umayyah ibn Mugirah, that the very first one to pass through the gate of al-Suffah would be their arbitrator to resolve the issue. Muhammad (PBUH) was the first man to enter through the gate. Seeing him, the people at once accepted him as their arbitrator without any hesitation. Muhammad (PBUH) examined the situation and sensitivity of the issue He took a sheet, tied a piece of rope at the edge of the sheet, placed the holy Black Stone in the middle of it and said to representatives of every tribe to hold the rope and take it to its place. Finally, Muhammad (PBUH) erected the Hajar al-Aswad (holy Stone) at its place. This incident is also a great example of good arbitration of Muhammad (PBUH) showing how he saved the antagonistic Arab tribes from a violent clash. He decided the issue in a manner free from tribal prejudice as he did not decide in favour of his tribe Quraysh, which might give rise to the feeling of anger among the Quraysh and lead to a clash.

In this way he solved the problem rationally and considered common interest of peace for all Arabs as compared to tribal interests.

His technique of arbitration can be used to effectively settle disputes even in the modern era.

The Incident of Social and Economic Boycott

When Muhammad (PBUH) reached the age of 40, he declared himself to be the last Prophet of Allah (God) and started preaching the new religion, Islam, in Mecca. One of the pillars of Islam is based on the concept of Tawheed (oneness of God). The monotheistic essence of Islam was totally against the belief of people of Mecca who were idolaters and used to worship hundreds of idols. Moreover, acceptance of Islam was also a threat to their power and authority. Initially, the preaching was done in secret, however, after some time, the prophet of Islam (PBUH) openly undertook his first effort to convert the Meccans into Muslims. Thus, they turned against the

Prophet of Islam Muhammad (PBUH) and his followers and used all their efforts to stop his preaching. With the passage of time, their enmity increased For example, they physically tortured Muslims and started propaganda against Muhammad (PBUH). When this brought no results, the chiefs of Mecca offered him (P.B.U.H) wealth, power or to provide him with a beautiful woman.

When all their efforts failed, the chiefs of Quraysh signed an agreement to boycott Muhammad (PBUH), his companions and the clans of Banu Hashim and Banu Muttalib because of their support for Muhammad (PBUH) and a copy of the agreement was hung at the entrance of the Kaaba (the Holy Place).

Except for Abu Lahab’s family, who decided to support the tribes of Quraysh, the clans of Banu Hashim and Banu Muttalib, whether they were Muslins or not, were forced to take refuge in a narrow valley which came to be known as ‘Shi`b Abu Talib (the valley of Abu Talib). The social and economic sanctions imposed were so strict that dealings of all type were stopped with the above mentioned clans and they were even forced to eat leaves until they hand over Muhammad (PBUH) or stop providing support to him. This boycott was implemented for three years (616–619). After three years, the document of the agreement was damaged by termites. Because of efforts taken by some persons, the sanctions were lifted and the suffering clans returned to Mecca.

This incident not only reflects a direct confrontation between opposite parties, it is also an example of tolerance, patience and peace loving attitude of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) . It clearly results from analysis of the earlier history of Arabs that a civil war was inevitable in this case. Given that those tribes used to engage in fights over such minor issues as a horse, and the fights continued for many years, the question arises how it was possible that they suffered all that hardship for three years without any resistance. Actually, this was possible because of the policy of Muhammad (PBUH) to avoid clashes and settle problems without any bloodshed.

End of Enmity between Aws and Khazaraj

At the time when the Prophet of Islam Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) arrived in Medina, its population was basically divided into three large groups, namely Jews, Aws and Khazaraj. The two tribes had a long history of hostility. Before the Hijrah (movement from one place to another for the sake of belief ) of Muhammad (PBUH) , they fought many battles. They even fought a bloody war just before the arrival of Muhammad (PBUH) in Medina. Meanwhile some people of Medina visited Mecca to perform the pilgrimage. They were influenced by the teaching of Muhammad (PBUH). After that more people came to Mecca and met him, embraced Islam and accepted Muhammad (PBUH) as their leader, both political as well as spiritual, taking the oath of al-Aqaba. They assured him that in case of his migration to Medina, people of Medina would not only support but also protect him. Thus, when he migrated to Medina all groups, including also the conflicting parties al-Aws and al-Khazaraj, accepted him as their leader and Muhammad (PBUH) ended their conflict by creating a sense of brotherhood. In this way he succeeded in maintaining peace among them by mediation on the basis of the concept of brotherhood.

Medina charter

The Charter of Medina is the best example that peace can be achieved through peaceful methods instead of war or bloody clash with a secret agenda. It also reflects the belief of the Prophet of Islam Muhammad (PBUH) in the promotion of peace. Analysis of this agreement shows how the policy of coexistence can be helpful in achieving peace and that even the contemporary world can enjoy benefits of this method to remove the misperception and misunderstanding among followers of different religions,i.e. Muslims, Christians and Jews, which is necessary for world peace.

Under this agreement, Muslims and Jews had equal rights. Good diplomatic strategy of Muhammad (PBUH) forced Jews to unite with Muslims under authority of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and create long-lasting peace.

6.The Peace Treaty of Hudaybiyya

It was an old tradition of Arabs that everyone was free to visit the Kaaba unarmed and any type of fighting was forbidden during the four sacred months of the year. One of these months was Zilqa’ada. Thus, after six years of migration, the Prophet of Islam decided to visit Mecca with 1,400 of his followers to perform Umra (Lesser Pilgrimage). He took animals for sacrifice and ordered every person to have only one sword for self-defense.

He intentionally chose the Holy month as he had no intention to clash with the people of Mecca. When the news of his departure reached Meccans, they became furious and decided to stop Muslims from entering Mecca.

The enemies of Islam swore that they would not let that happen at any cost. They prepared an expedition.

When Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was informed about the violent reaction of Meccans, Muslims changed the route in order to avoid the clash with the Meccan army. Muslims were not frightened, they wanted to prevent the bloodshed and mainten peace.

They continued their journey. When they reached a place called Hudaybiyya in the north of Mecca, Muhammad (PBUH) ordered to set up camp there and sent a messenger to inform the Tribes of Mecca that they had cme there with a holy purpose only and were not interested in war.

The negotiations resulted in signing an agreement between the Muslims and the Meccans. This agreement, known as the Treaty of Hudaybiyya, was a marvellous example of conflict resolution by the Prophet of Islam Muhammad (PBUH). using a strategy of dialogue and negotiations, ptsm.edu.pl told.

The Conquest of Mecca

The Conquest of Mecca Two year after the signing of the Treaty of Hudaybiyya, the agreement was annulled because of an incident. Banu Bakr and the Quraysh killed a man from Banu Khuza who was an ally of Muslims under the agreement.

The attack on the allied tribe was regarded as an attack on the signatory. Thus, after the above mentioned event, the Prophet of Islam Muhammad (PBUH) presented three options to the Quraysh:

Declaring a breach of coalition with Banu Bakr;

Paying compensation for the murder;

Breaking the Treaty of Hudaybiyya.

They adopted the third option and made it possible for Muslims to attack Mecca. When annulment of the Treaty was declared, Muhammad (PBUH) ordered his companions to prepare an attack on the city and left for Mecca with 10,000 of his followers. The journey was kept secret, thus the Quraysh became aware of it only when Muslims were just a few miles away from Mecca. The reason for secrecy was that Muhammad (PBUH) did not want to give them any time to prepare for war. Because of this diplomatic strategy the Prophet of Islam Muhammad (PBUH) conquered Mecca without any violent clashes or bloodshed.

In this regard, Muhammad (PBUH), the prophet of Islam, dictated some unique process by his sayings and practices. Critical evaluation of those methods proves his mastermind and greatness of all ages. His observations on describing the nature of conflicts and on its different methods of solution for various disputes were really excellent, Researchgate.net mentioned.

In the past when people lived in ignorance, the Prophet of Islam Muhammad (PBUH) promoted the culture of dialogue and negotiations. His strategy can thus play a significant role in conflict management and peace building making this planet a safer place for mankind.