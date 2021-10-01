US Treasury Department issues exceptions to Astan Quds Razavi sanctions

SHAFAQNA- The US Treasury Department, in its amended policy on sanctions against Astan Quds Razavi, has sanctioned any financial ties with this religious institution in Iran.

The US Treasury Department said: Communications such as donating food, clothing or medicine to the shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S) in Mashhad, which are used for humanitarian and charitable purposes, are not part of the sanctions, but direct payment of money or any financial transaction with this institution will be subject to sanctions against Iran.

The United States has once again warned against religious travel to Iran’s holy cities. The US Treasury Department has warned its citizens that any financial connection to the shrine of Imam Ridha (A.S) is subject to the sanctions of this federal institution in the Biden government against Iran, but donations of food, clothing, medicine and other humanitarian items are not covered by these sanctions.

The US Treasury Department has made the exception while Iran has repeatedly insisted on lifting all sanctions under Trump. It seems that the United States does not intend to lift many of these sanctions.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English