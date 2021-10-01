Lebanese PM stresses need to reconnect with Arab countries

SHAFAQNA- “We will take the necessary steps to resume relations with those Arab countries with which we had previously severed ties,” the Lebanese Prime Minister stated.

Today (Friday), the Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati spoke about the country’s relations with other Arab countries.

The Lebanese Prime Minister stated in this regard: “Undoubtedly, we will take the necessary steps to resume relations with those Arab countries with which we had previously severed ties.”

“We intend to put everything in the right direction. The Lebanese government needs the support of all sections of the country. If we do not have the support of all parties, all the solutions to get out of the current situation in Lebanon will be incomplete,” he continued.

“We know there are many problems and crises, but we should not have unrealistic expectations of the government. There is no time for futile talks at the moment, and immediate solutions must be found to get out of the current situation,” Mikati had said earlier.

The Lebanese Prime Minister added: “The current priority of the Lebanese government is to address the concerns and problems of the people. Our goal is to prevent the country from collapsing. Now we have to think about the fuel crisis, especially in the cold season. At the same time as addressing domestic problems, we also prioritize foreign relations. Lebanon needs the help of its brothers today.”

“We do not differentiate between our friends and our opponents in our work. I am optimistic about the future. We will do our job without any grudge and hostility and we will abide by the law,” he reminded.

