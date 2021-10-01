Date :Friday, October 1st, 2021 | Time : 23:13 |ID: 232888 | Print

Protests agains Israeli Foreign Minister’s visit continue in Bahrain+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Dozens of people from the Sitra Island in Bahrain took to the streets today to protest against the visit of Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to the country and the official opening of the Tel Aviv embassy in Manama.

Bahraini government forces also suppressed protesters by firing tear gas. Protesters carried the Palestinian flag and held placards on which “no to compromise” had been written.

Yair Lapid arrived in Bahrain for the first time yesterday (Thursday). The people of Bahrain also protested from the early hours until late at night.

