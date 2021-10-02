What did Yazid do to those who refused to pay allegiance to him?

SHAFAQNA – It is reported that at the beginning of the Month of Rajab of year 60 AH (Hijri Calendar), Yazid ibn Moawiyeh ibn Abu Sofyan declared himself as the Caliph. In a letter to Walid ibn Otbah ibn Abu Sufyan the Ruler of Medina, Yazid wrote: When you get my letter, call Hussain ibn Ali and Abdullah ibn Zubair and make them to pay allegiance (Bay’at) to me and if they refuse cut off their heads and send their heads to me! Also make other people to pay allegiance to me and for those who refuse, carry out the same decree on them (cut off their heads) [1]!

[1] Tarikh Yaqoobi, Vol. 2, Page 241.