Flag brought to Karbala with Swedish Shias signature

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Imam of “AhlulBayt (A.S.)” Husseiniyya of Malmo said, “I carry a flag that was signed by 200 Shiites in Malmo who couldn’t be honored to participate in the Arbaeen Walk, and I performed the pilgrimage on their behalf.”

Referring to the Arbaeen Walk in Sweden, the Imam of “AhlulBayt (A.S.)” Husseiniyya of Malmo stated, “The route has been established in Malmo since 2002. This year, the Arbaeen Walk was held in this city, on September 25, from the big square of Malmo towards “Imam Hussain (a.s.)” Musalla. After attending this ceremony, I came to Karbala on Arbaeen Pilgrimage.”

“I cannot express in words how I feel about participating in the Arbaeen pilgrimage. I feel like I’m in heaven. I made pilgrimages on behalf of many people. Imam Hussain (a.s.) was in Karbala with only 72 of his companions on the Day of Ashura. But now we see that the cry of “Ya Hussain” is heard in different parts of the world,” he added, regarding his feelings about participating in the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

“Words and letters are incapable of describing Imam Hussain (A.S.). In a hadith, the Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h) said, “Hussain is from me and I am from Hussein,”,” continued the Imam of the AhlulBayt (A.S.) Husseiniyya in Malmo.

“Different sections of the people, men, women, children, and youth, participated in the Arbaeen pilgrimage. The message of Arbaeen is to tell the world that Imam Hussain (A.S.) is not only for the Shiites but for all of humanity. A large number of followers of the AhlulBayt (A.S.) school (Shiites) came to Karbala from Sweden for the Arbaeen pilgrimage, and there was no problem for them to obtain visas,” he mentioned.