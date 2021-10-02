Astan Quds Razavi holds International Conference of Imam Reza (A.S) and Interfaith Dialogue, 2021

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: The International Conference of Imam Reza (AS) and Interfaith Dialogue, on the occasion of martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza (AS) martyrdom was held by the participation of representatives of different faiths from Iran, Lebanon, Spain and India.

Speaking at the conference, Sheikh Qazi Hanina, president of the Lebanese Muslim Scholars Association, stated that happiness and salvation is achieved by loving the Prophet (pbuh) and his Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

The speech of Ayatollah Mohammad Hadi Abd-Khodaei, one of the Shia thinkers and scholars of Iran, was also about reason. He said that in many cases the desires win in the struggle between reason and desire, and reason always moves to justify the desire.

“This is where we realize that human feelings and intellect need a superior power, and only God the Almighty, has the final word and reveals things to his messengers; and this is where the necessity of revelation and divine prophets lies,” he noted.

Dr. Michael Kaadi, the Lebanese Christian writer and thinker, in this meeting, also stressed that humanity has never seen a humility like Imam Reza’s. “One of the signs of the Imam’s humility is forgiving everybody. The greatest goal of the Imam in society was to call for unity and oneness of the people, as well as establishing the religion of Islam, the expression of rules, Sharia law, good morals, and religious conduct.”

Dr. Elias Al-Hashim, a Christian thinker also explained, “When we talk about living in the light of religion, we mean a religion that has mental and spiritual health and submission to the one God.”

The representative of the Iranian Zoroastrian community, Behzad Nikbin, also remarked that “Four decades of solidarity and empathy of monotheistic followers in Iran, and peaceful life with Iranian compatriots show a manifestation of national unity, which has emerged under the umbrella of the Islamic Republic.”

Elsewhere, Mr. Dizera Habib Saqal, a member of the faculty of the University of Lebanon, pointed out that the words and knowledge of Imam Reza (AS) are among the things that all scientists agreed on, and they believe that his orientation was towards convergence. And he also started a dialogue between religions, especially between Islam, Christianity and Judaism.

The conference with the focus on peaceful life in the international community, was held under the management of AQR Deputy Office for Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs, and on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Reza (AS) in the lunar month of Safar.