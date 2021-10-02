Funeral and burial of Imam Musa Sadr’s wife with presence of a large crowd in Lebanese city of Tyre+ Photos & Video

SHAFAQNA- Before noon on Saturday, the funeral and burial of the body of “Parvin Khalili” (Mrs. Umm Sadri), the wife of Imam Musa Sadr, was held in the presence of a large crowd in the city of Tyre in southern Lebanon.

The funeral procession started in front of Imam Sadr’s institutions and after passing through the streets of the city of Tyre and the Al-Jaafariyah institution, moved towards her eternal tomb.

“Mohammad Raad”, representative of Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah in Lebanon, Ayub Hamid, representative of the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Qasim Hashem, Representative of the Prime Minister, Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Islamic Council of Lebanese Shias and a number of other Lebanese lawmakers, and Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammad Jalal Firuznia, senior army officers, security forces and city council chairmen, were among those who attended the funeral of Imam Musa Sadr’s wife.



“Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib”, a member of the Supreme Islamic Assembly of the Lebanese Shias, offered a Namaz-e-Mayyit (Prayer for the dead) on the body of Imam Musa Sadr’s wife.

Parvin Khalili, the wife of Imam Musa Sadr, was 83 years old and of Iranian origin, and had bequeathed to her family that her body be buried in the city of Tyre, where Imam Musa Sadr’s political, social and religious activities had begun.

Umm Sadri passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Funeral ceremony for the deceased will be held on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays at the National Unity Hall in the building of the Supreme Islamic Assembly of the Lebanese Shias.

43 years have passed since the absence of Imam Musa Sadr and his two companions. To date, the details of their disappearance have not been determined, and investigations into the case are ongoing.

