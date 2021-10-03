Iraq’s elections: Barham Salih says women should have political and electoral power/ About 30% of candidates are women

SHAFAQNA – The Iraqi president said the upcoming elections are historic and women should have political and electoral power.

Speaking at a meeting of women activists and civil society activists across Iraq on Saturday, Barham Salih said the upcoming election is a historic and crucial event for the country and it should be a turning point to the desired reform of the situation in Iraq, leading to the establishment of a strong government in Iraq that meets the demands of Iraqis for a free life.

Emphasizing that giving women electoral power is an important and fundamental point in the elections, Salih reminded: the number of women voters reaches about half of the total number of voters and women candidates in this election constitute about 30% of the candidates and this is an important sign of women’s desire for active participation.

Emphasizing the need to provide opportunities for women to participate freely in elections and select the best people, the Iraqi president continued: “The country’s election law is more advanced than the laws of many countries in the world, and we hope that it will be more advanced in the future.” The issue of women in society is a necessary issue and is closely related to development, economy and collective stability, and without empowering women, it is not possible to have an advanced economy.

He concluded: “Targeting female candidates by attributing wrong material to them is unfortunate, painful and unacceptable and should be stopped.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English