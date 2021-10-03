Astan Quds Razavi announces Imam Reza (A.S.) martyrdom anniversary programs

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Astan Quds Razavi has announced scientific, cultural, and religious programs arranged on the occasion of the martyrdom anniversaries of Imam Reza (AS) and Imam Hassan (AS) as well as special programs for demise anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) in final days of the lunar Month of Safar.

According to the announcement, Imam Reza holy shrine will host different religious meetings in which salient experts will elaborate Islamic teachings and qualities of the Prophet (pbuh) with full observance of health protocols.

Programs have been categorized for different groups of people including families, men, women, children and teenagers.

Sunni Muslims also participate in mourning ceremonies arranged for demise anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

Also, some other programs will be held in Arabic and Urdu languages for people from Arabic and Urdu speaking countries in separate places of the holy shrine.

To help and control population during mourning ceremonies on the last days of Safar in the holy shrine, which has an area of more than one million square meters, thousands of servants will take care of maintaining order, preventing public long-time gatherings, providing food and drinks, distributing health packages, and maintaining security.

All ceremonies are covered by tens of national and international TV channels and social networks in English, Arabic, Urdu, Persian, and Hausa languages.

The city of Mashhad also holds various programs to commemorate these occasions at the end of the month of Safar.