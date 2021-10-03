The main point of Ayahs 15 and 16 of Surah Al-Layl

SHAFAQNA – In Ayahs 15 and 16 of Surah Al-Layl, Allah (SWT) said: “in which none but the most wicked one will burn, who denied (the truth), and turned away.” The ones who turn their backs on the truth, will be inflicted with ruthlessness, these individuals have negative reaction toward God and the hereafter, and in fact toward the unseen (Qayb) and consider it as lie and deny it. Because according to them anything that cannot be seen, or felt is not real, and it is only true when it exists and can be felt. That is why they consider the realities which cannot be felt or seen such as the hereafter as lies and turn away from them. Such individuals will be inflicted with ruthlessness and do not accept the hereafter and that is why they are not humble before God, and do not perform Salaat/Salaah which is the superior sign of humbleness before God. According to the holy Quran, these individuals deny the hereafter despite knowing that it is the truth.