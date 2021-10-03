Archbishop says Israel desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque totally unacceptable

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Archbishop of Sebastia from the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem al-Quds condemned Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Speaking in a radio programs on Saturday, Archbishop Atallah Hanna said desecration of the holy site is not acceptable at all, Al-Wifak News reported.

He said that “frequent raids by Israel on Al-Aqsa are unacceptable to all of us”. Anyone who desecrates the sanctities of Muslims has violated the sanctities of Christians and vice versa, he stressed.

“Since long ago we have been a nation and have remained united and will remain so despite various schemes and plots hatched to destroy our national unity and fraternity,” he added.

He reiterated that all Palestinians will unitedly defend their capital city and cradle of their main sanctities, namely Jerusalem al-Quds.

“Al-Quds is a city where not only our body but our hearts and souls reside,” Archbishop Hanna went on to say.