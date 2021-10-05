Date :Tuesday, October 5th, 2021 | Time : 10:19 |ID: 233068 | Print

Karbala: Thousands visited Al-Kafeel Museum during Ziyarat Arbaeen (photos)

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: Thousands of visitors to the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine flocked during the Ziyarat Arba’een to the Al-Kafeel Museum of Treasures and Manuscripts in the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Courtyard.

The museum was visited by visitors from various Iraqi governorates, and Arab and foreign visitors, who expressed their admiration for the valuables it contained in addition to the way its treasures were displayed. And what caught their attention are the exhibits belonging to the shrine of Abal-Fadhl Al-Abbas (AS), such as the old doors, and the parts that were damaged as a result of the assault on the shrine by the former dictatorial regime.

