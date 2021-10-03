Date :Sunday, October 3rd, 2021 | Time : 19:47 |ID: 233097 | Print

Bahrain:More than 240 Shia clerics reiterate rejection to normalization with Israel

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: More than 240 Shia clerics in Bahrain signed a statement rejecting normalization with Israel  and the opening of an Israeli embassy in Manama.

The following is the full statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Peace be upon Prophet Mohammad and his Household

We condemn the hosting of the Foreign Minister of Israel  in Bahrain. We also renew our rejection and denunciation of all forms of normalization with this usurping entity, including the opening of its embassy and establishing trade relations with it.

We reiterate our firm stance in support of the Palestinian people, and that stress that we continue to hold on to every grain of soil of the blessed land of Palestine, which has been watered by the blood of martyrs through years of jihad, resistance and steadfastness, and whose people’s blood is being spilled today in Al-Quds and Jenin at the hands of the murderous invaders.

You might also like
Mohammad Al-Signace's health deteriorates as his hunger strike continues in Bahraini prison
Al Khalifa has failed to wage war on Bahraini Shias
Attack of Bahrain Security Forces on mourners of Imam Hussein (P)
Bahrain Gives Life Sentences To Five Shi'ite Muslims
Bahrainis protest regime's repressive measures
Supporting Sheikh Isa Qassim Religious Duty
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *