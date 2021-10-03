Bahrain:More than 240 Shia clerics reiterate rejection to normalization with Israel

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: More than 240 Shia clerics in Bahrain signed a statement rejecting normalization with Israel and the opening of an Israeli embassy in Manama.

The following is the full statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Peace be upon Prophet Mohammad and his Household

We condemn the hosting of the Foreign Minister of Israel in Bahrain. We also renew our rejection and denunciation of all forms of normalization with this usurping entity, including the opening of its embassy and establishing trade relations with it.

We reiterate our firm stance in support of the Palestinian people, and that stress that we continue to hold on to every grain of soil of the blessed land of Palestine, which has been watered by the blood of martyrs through years of jihad, resistance and steadfastness, and whose people’s blood is being spilled today in Al-Quds and Jenin at the hands of the murderous invaders.