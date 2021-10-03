Borrell: Afghanistan on brink of socio-economic collapse

SHAFAQNA-EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Sunday said Afghanistan faces an economic and social breakdown that threatens to turn into a humanitarian catastrophe.

“Afghanistan is experiencing a serious humanitarian crisis and a socio-economic collapse is looming, which would be dangerous for Afghans, the region and international security,” Borrell wrote in a blog post.

The Afghan banking system is largely paralysed, with people unable to withdraw money, while the country’s health system – which was heavily dependent on foreign aid – is close to collapse, according to Borrell.

“If the situation continues and with winter approaching, this risks turning into a humanitarian catastrophe,” he wrote, adding that this could trigger mass migration into neighbouring states, Reuters reported.