Date :Sunday, October 3rd, 2021

Syria’s Assad calls Jordan’s king for first time in decade

SHAFAQNA– Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday made a phone call with Jordanian King Abdullah II for the first time in a decade.

The Jordanian royal court said the leaders discussed relations between the “brotherly countries and ways to enhance cooperation between them”. Abdullah affirmed his country’s support for “efforts to preserve Syria’s sovereignty, stability, territorial integrity and people”.

Syria’s state news agency SANA said al-Assad called Abdullah to discuss bilateral relations and “reinforcing cooperation in the interests of the two countries and people”, AlJazeera reported.

