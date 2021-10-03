Date :Sunday, October 3rd, 2021 | Time : 22:27 |ID: 233111 | Print

Turkey’s FM:UN unable to prevent conflicts

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Turkey’s foreign minister said Friday the UN is unable to solve problems and prevent conflicts.

Mevlut Cavusoglu said UN structures such as the Security Council, veto rights and voting should be changed. “These need to change, if not, the UN will slowly disappear like the League of Nations,” he said at a tourism event in western Aydin province, According to AA.

Cavusoglu said that a lot has changed in the past few decades and international institutions need to keep up with the change. “The world has changed. Turkey also has changed. We cannot act like today’s Turkey is and 60 years ago Turkey is the same,” he said.

You might also like
Iran requested quick international response to US threats
SANA: Kurdish-controlled Manbij, be deployed by Syrian army
Yemeni Girl who became symbol of the Yemen people's pain died
Yemen, Saudi Arabia, UN US senators demand Saudi fulfill Yemen aid pledge
Might is right – How terrorism is fast becoming a political norm
Arbaeen march demonstrates the power of faith and love for humanity
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *