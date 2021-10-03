Turkey’s FM:UN unable to prevent conflicts

SHAFAQNA- Turkey’s foreign minister said Friday the UN is unable to solve problems and prevent conflicts.

Mevlut Cavusoglu said UN structures such as the Security Council, veto rights and voting should be changed. “These need to change, if not, the UN will slowly disappear like the League of Nations,” he said at a tourism event in western Aydin province, According to AA.

Cavusoglu said that a lot has changed in the past few decades and international institutions need to keep up with the change. “The world has changed. Turkey also has changed. We cannot act like today’s Turkey is and 60 years ago Turkey is the same,” he said.