PGCC and European Union emphasize on 3 sources to resolve Yemeni crisis

SHAFAQNA- The Secretary General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) and Joseph Borrell in a joint meeting emphasized the three sources for resolving the Yemeni conflict.

The European Union and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC) have expressed support for efforts to resolve the Yemeni conflict, citing three sources for ending the war in the country.

“During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest regional and international developments and issues of common interest, and considered coordination, exchange of views, increasing security and stability in the region, addressing the challenges of terrorism, climate issues and activating joint action in all areas as necessary and important,” the statement said.

In this meeting, in addition to trying to advance the paths of free trade negotiations between the two sides and intensify trade and economic cooperation to ensure common interests, in particular, the progress of work in the field of cooperation between the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Union and ways to strengthen and develop them within the framework of the 1988 Cooperation Agreement were examined.

Borrell, in turn, said on his Twitter account: The meeting aimed to make relations between the European Union and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council more strategic and to work together to increase regional stability, climate issues and trade.

Today, in Saudi Arabia, Borrell also spoke with Hans Grandberg, the UN special envoy for Yemen.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English