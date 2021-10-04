Photos: Mehdiqoli Beik Anthropology Museum

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/F2F056A7-FF93-49D7-9FB8-068EFFD70F97.jpeg 1000 1500 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png asadian2021-10-04 15:53:172021-10-04 15:54:16Photos: Mehdiqoli Beik Anthropology Museum
SHAFAQNA- Globe Razavi: Mahdi Qoli Beik Bath used to be a public bath located near Imam Reza Holy Shrine three centuries ago. In the past, pilgrims to Mashhad would perform their ablutions in the bath before entering the shrine. The bath has currently turned into an anthropology museum situated to the west of the Holy Prophet courtyard.
